Anand Pandit drops inside pics with SRK from daughter's grand wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 : Film producer Anand Pandit, who hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil in Mumbai earlier this week, posted some photos and videos from the occasion.

The producer on Friday took to his Instagram account to share a couple of pictures from the reception including snapshots of himself posing with Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5qfTXTIJhQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sharing the pictures with SRK, Anand wrote a caption that read, "It indeed became a night to remember as the man who spreads smiles with his charm, Shah Rukh Khan made the night more memorable by joining us in blessing Aishwarya and Sahil Chaudry."

Anand Pandit also posted pictures of Abhishek Bachchan from the reception, accompanied by the caption, "Last night was special with Abhishek Bachchan joining Pandit and Chaudry family's celebration, making it even more meaningful."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5q5M8Ip_BB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK who has had a phenomenal year did not stop here.

In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

Helmed by RajKumar Hirani, 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

He has not announced his next project yet.

However, if reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

