Anand Shah recalls 1950s, when children competed in 'mock playback sessions'

Mumbai, April 11 Music director Anand Virji Shah, who appeared on the kids’ singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', reminisced about the competitive atmosphere during the 1950s, where children were often asked to perform mock playback sessions for lead singers of that time.

The upcoming episode will take you on a nostalgic ride with its 'Kalyanji-Anandji' night.

In a special tribute to the iconic composer duo, the little wonders created magic on stage as they delivered heartwarming performances of some of Kalyanji-Anandji’s most acclaimed songs.

The 11-year-old Diya Hegde from Sagara, Karnataka, stole the spotlight with her captivating rendition of the song ‘Salame Ishq Meri Jaan’ from the movie ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, alongside captain Sayli Kamble.

Impressed by the performance, Anand said: "I am deeply impressed by the singing talent of these kids, and I have a strong feeling that they are the future voices (of India). Special acknowledgment goes to Sayli for her exceptional training."

The Padma Shri awardee, known for composing music for 'Bluff Master', 'Upkar', and 'Saraswatichandra', among many others, shared: "It reminds me of the competitive atmosphere during the 1950s, where children were often asked to perform mock playback sessions for lead singers of that time, and they always gave their best."

"These young talents exude confidence, and their training from 'Superstar Singer' is filled with wisdom. It feels as though they have been nurtured and trained right at home. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the parents of these children for encouraging them to explore their talents. Keep up the good work and best of luck," he added.

Diya, known not only for her singing prowess but also for her acting skills, further showcased her versatility by enacting the antics of super judge Neha Kakkar and Sayli.

Neha, recognising Diya's multifaceted abilities as a singer, actor, and dancer, commended her versatile skills and charming persona, making her a standout performer to watch out for.

Neha said: "The performance was so soothing and pleasant. So much so that it kept me smiling throughout. Sayli is the perfect performer, but hats off to Diya, who matched herself with her Captain’s perfection."

"I was amazed to see that Diya has outperformed on the most difficult lyrics. Outstanding! It was really a great attempt, and you (Diya) will not only be a superstar singer but a superstar actor as well," she added.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor