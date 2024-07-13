Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan congratulate couple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields.

Star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were among those few noted celebrities who missed the extravagant wedding celebration. Saif and Kareena have shared their best wishes for Anant and Radhika post-wedding.

Taking to Instagram stories Kareena and Saif have congratulated the couple, "Wishing you a lifetime of joy and happiness... Missed celebrating with everyone so much!! Sending lots of love!!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities have been nothing short of spectacular, drawing attention globally with a series of lavish events and star-studded guest lists.

Radhika Merchant, adorned in exquisite ensembles throughout the celebrations, continued to dazzle at every turn.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her couture lehenga featured intricate gold Karchobi work and Banarasi brocade prints, paying homage to Gujarat's rich textile heritage.

The ensemble was complemented by heirloom jewellery embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds, adding a regal touch to her appearance.

Radhika's impeccable attire and accessories, meticulously curated by experts, contributed to the grandeur of the event, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.

The wedding, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, attracted an array of global celebrities and

Bollywood luminaries, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, John Cena, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and many more distinguished personalities.

The celebrations are set to continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, followed by the grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.

