Anant-Radhika wedding: Nita Ambani sports unique, traditional design mehndi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani sported elaborately patterned henna on her hands for the wedding of her son Anant Ambani, showcasing a heartfelt tribute to her family.

The intricately designed henna artwork featured the names of her children Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta; Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani. A beautiful Radha-Krishna motif on her palms was complemented by the names of Anant and Radhika whose wedding was celebrated on Friday.

Furthermore, the names of her beloved grandchildrenPrithvi, Veda, Krishna, and Adiyawere also beautifully incorporated into the design.

The wedding ceremony was attended by who's who of Bollywood and Hollywood including sportpersons and other eminent personalities.Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were anong the attendees.

Shah Rukh Khan also arrived with his wife Gauri to attend the marriage. King Khan's children, Suhana and Aryan Khan also joined the star-studded guest list at the Jio World Convention Centre venue.

While Suhana wore a golden-silver-toned stylish saree, Aryan looked chic in a black suit. The siblings were all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs.

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai's Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas, John Cena, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

Just a day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim's first trip to India. Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India on last night.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

