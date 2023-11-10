Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, others ooze glam at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and actor Aditya Roy Kapur among others attended a Diwali party hosted by Sara Ali Khan on Thursday.

After attending the store launch event in New York City, Ananya Panday arrived with Orhan Awatramani (Orry) at Sara's residence.

She looked gorgeous in a shimmery blouse that she teamed up with sharara pants and a matching shrug.

For glam, the 'Dream Girl 2' actor opted for dewy makeup, wore a choker necklace and left her tresses open.

Just after she arrived, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur also arrived for the party.

He was dressed in a maroon kurta and black pyjama.

In the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8 Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday graced the famous talk show couch.

When Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly replied, 'Night Manager'. The web series 'Night Manager' is headlined by Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither of them have confirmed the reports.

The duo recently attended a party together.

Several clips and images from the bash circulated online in which Ananya and Aditya were seen holding each other's hands. The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday.

Apart from Ananya and Aditya, filmmaker Karan Johar attended the party in his colourful abstract printed kurta pyjama.

Before Sara, producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali party, which was a star-studded bash. It also marked the presence of Jackie Shroff, Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjay, Maheep Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Vidya Balan, among others.

On Sunday, fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party, several stars including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Suraj Pancholi, Sakshi Dhoni, Aditya Thackeray, Meezan Jaffrey, Sobhita Dhulipala, Radhika Madan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Freddy Daruwala, Janhvi Kapoor, Veer Pahariya, Shikhar Pahariya, Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday, Sanya Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Ekta Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

