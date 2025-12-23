Ananya Panday calls brother Ahaan Panday the 'light of my life' in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Dec 23 Rising star from Bollywood, Ahaan Panday, has turned 28 years old on Tuesday, and wishing her younger brother on his special day, actress Ananya Panday compiled an adorable birthday wish on social media.

The 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a sweet video with Ahaan from their childhood.

Calling Ahaan the light of her life, Ananya wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birtday the light of my life my heart literally bursts with how proud I am of you... you deserve the world I love you forever my star @ahaanpandayy. (sic)"

Prior to this, Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday, also wished her son with a lovely birthday post.

Uploading a couple of unseen childhood photos of the birthday boy on social media, she advised her son to "Always be you".

One of the photographs from Deanne's post also had the birthday star with Ananya.

Calling Ahaan 'one of a kind', Deanne penned, "Happy birthday to our love & life...You make us so happy,so proud. From the child that you were to the man that you are today,there is no one like you, you are just different. You are love, you wear your heart on your sleeve. Stay real no matter what the world throws at you son. Be you,as you are so beautiful inside out. Love you so much...Happy Birthday to our sunshine , everyone’s Sunshine."

In addition to this, Ahaan's 'Saiyaara' co-star Aneet Padda also wished a beautiful future for the actor in a note that read, "I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless."

