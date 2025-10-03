Ananya Panday Makes History as the Only Indian Actress in the Business of Fashion 500 List for 2025

Ananya Panday, the rising Gen Z star of Bollywood has earned yet another global accolade, becoming the only Indian actress named in the prestigious Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2025. This recognition adds to her growing roster of international milestones, from being appointed Chanel’s first-ever Indian brand ambassador to fronting campaigns for luxury houses like Jimmy Choo, while emerging as a muse for both homegrown and global designers. With this, Ananya cements her position as a cultural force at the intersection of cinema and fashion, embodying the voice and aspirations of a new generation.

Her inclusion in the BoF 500 Class of 2025 places her alongside global icons such as Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, underscoring how Ananya’s influence now resonates far beyond India. She joins Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor who were a part of the list in the earlier years.

On the big screens, Ananya has made a mark with memorable performances. From her debut in ‘Student of the Year 2’ to the commercial success of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, Ananya has consistently evolved as an actor. Her acclaimed turn in ‘Gehraiyaan’ showcased depth and maturity, while ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ further cemented her connection with young audiences. More recently, projects like ‘CTRL’ and 'Call Me Bae', have positioned her at the forefront of contemporary storytelling, proving her ability to take risks and grow with every role. Celebrating this global honor, Ananya took to Instagram to share her gratitude, calling it an “Honoured to be on the BoF 500 Class of 2025 list amongst the best in fashion.”