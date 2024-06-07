Ananya Panday on voicing Riley in 'Inside Out 2': 'Tough to get the kid's voice out'

Mumbai, June 7 Bollywood's Gen-Z diva Ananya Panday, who has lent her voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi version of the upcoming animated film 'Inside Out 2', shared that the main challenge was to get the little kid's voice out, adding she needed to keep the inner child alive.

Ananya was present at the special launch of Disney and Pixar's fun sequel 'Inside Out 2' in Juhu, Mumbai.

The actress, who last featured in the streaming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' talked about the most appealing thing about the movie, and the challenges she faced in voicing Riley.

"It was like a childhood dream come true for me. Disney and Pixar are all that I have grown up watching. People say these movies are for children, but when you watch it as an adult for the second time you understand so much more," she said.

Ananya further shared, "The most appealing thing was the humaneness of it. At every moment you are constantly feeling some emotion. For me, it was a challenge. I have never done something like this. I have only voiced myself in films, and I have been with the character for so many months and to come here and play something I don't know the back story and everything so that was a big challenge for me."

"When they asked me to play Riley, I said my voice just cracked, and I don't sound like a kid anymore. So, it was tough to get the little kid's voice out. The main emotion I felt playing Riley was joy. I needed to keep the inner child alive to play Riley," added Ananya.

During the launch, Ananya also played a fun game 'Spin the Wheel'. The arrow stopped at the emotion 'envy', and then Ananya went on to narrate the recent 'envy' encounter.

She said, "The last time was last night when I was on a strict diet, and my friends were having 'Butter Chicken'. I was quite envious. They were with me, I could smell the butter chicken. Just imagine. Then there was 'moong dal ka halwa', and I was like 'bas behan'. I was envious for sure."

Produced by Disney and Pixar, 'Inside Out 2' will hit theatres on June 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor