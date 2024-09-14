Ananya Panday says 'the energy & love for Indian cinema that IIFA brings is unmatched'

Mumbai, Sep 14 Bollywood's Gen-Z diva Ananya Panday is all set to present an electrifying performance at the 24th Edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, and said the energy, the celebration, and the love for Indian cinema that IIFA brings is 'unmatched'.

Expressing her excitement about the performance, Ananya shared: "I am absolutely thrilled to be performing at the IIFA Awards this year. The energy, the celebration, and the love for Indian cinema that IIFA brings is unmatched. Having had the honour to perform before, I know how magical the iconic IIFA stage feels, and I’m excited to bring something exciting and special for the global audience."

"It’s an incredible platform that unites our Indian cinema lovers from all over the world, and I can’t wait to be part of this unforgettable night once again at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi," she added.

Set to take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the festivities will start with IIFA Utsavam Awards, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries. It will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

The IIFA Awards performers include-- Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The award show promises to be a magnificent celebration of cinematic excellence, featuring a stellar array of talent and industry luminaries, from the brilliance of Hindi cinema to the dynamic South Indian film industry, OTT platforms, global stars, international dignitaries, and cinema enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya started her acting career in 2019 by essaying the role of Shreya in the teen film ‘Student of the Year 2’. The romantic comedy film directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Nokia Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was a sequel to the 2012 film ‘Student of the Year’.

It also starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Seal.

Ananya then played the role of Tapasya in the romantic comedy ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

She was then seen as Pooja in ‘Khaali Peeli’, Tia in ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Ananya made her Telugu debut with 2022 sports action film ‘Liger’, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The movie, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, was produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy were seen in pivotal roles, and American boxer Mike Tyson appeared in a cameo role.

Ananya then appeared as Pari in ‘Dream Girl 2’, and Ahana in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

She next has ‘CTRL’, a thriller film written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the banners of Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films, the film stars Ananya and Vihaan Samat.

