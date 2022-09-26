Ananya Panday to make her OTT debut with Call Me Bae

Ananya Panday is all set to make her OTT debut with Dharmatic Entertainment which is the digital wing of Dharma Productions, will be launching the SOTY actress on OTT with the show titled Call Me Bae. In fact, if reports are to be believed, the actress is expected to feature in a hoity-toity avatar in this Amazon Prime series.

As per Peeping Moon reports, Ananya Panday will be seen in the role of a billionaire fashionista in the Karan Johar production Call Me Bae. From what we hear, the actress is expected to hail from an ultra-wealthy family and will be seen being caught in a sensational scandal. As she navigates her way through the repercussions, her character also sets out on a journey of self-discovery. The series is also expected to feature a stellar cast besides having Ananya Panday in the lead but the details are currently being kept under wraps. Collin D’Cunha who was supposed to direct Dostana 2, will be directing this series and Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair have written this series.