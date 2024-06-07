Ananya Panday Unveils Hindi Trailer and Offers Exclusive Sneak Peek into the Unique World of Emotions in Special Promo for Inside Out 2!

Mumbai, June 7, 2024: From the blockbuster cinematic legacy of Disney and Pixar, comes INSIDE OUT 2 releasing on 14th June. This relatable, fun story is set in a new imaginative world of adventure, comedy and humour! With fans eagerly anticipating the release of the much-awaited sequel to 2015’s Oscar winning Inside Out, a special media event took place in Mumbai with youth icon and Gen-Z favorite Ananya Panday. Ananya who voices for the lively teenager ‘Riley’ for the Hindi version, joined Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, to unveil the Hindi trailer and an exclusive promo for India.

Giving us an entertaining sneak peek into the inner workings of our mind and the new emotions of Inside Out 2, the exciting promo was unveiled by Ananya Panday. At the event, Ananya also announced that advance bookings are now open across the country!

Ananya Panday said, "Emotions make us human and ground us in every situation. It's the beautiful complexity of all these different emotions that makes us who we are and the way our mind works is shown in such an entertaining way in Inside Out 2! It was just a fabulous experience shooting this special promo; we all go through this emotional journey in our lives, and bringing it to life onscreen was super fun!"

“Our vision has always been to provide exceptional entertainment with heart and to bring relatable stories through path breaking animation on-screen. Animation films have a tremendous universal appeal, with kids and adults alike, and Inside Out 2 is that once-in-a-lifetime story that is uniquely imagined and can become a core memory for life! We are absolutely thrilled to bring Inside Out 2 to Indian audiences, and associate with Ananya Panday for the Hindi version. We believe that her youthful vivacity and persona will bring to life the relatable Gen-Z emotions and personal story of the much-awaited sequel, a story which everyone across the country will relate to!” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.

Disney has always been at the forefront of localization and connecting with regional audiences for their animated heartwarming stories, right from Kajol’s association for Incredibles 2 to Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra for Frozen 2.

Disney and Pixar’s INSIDE OUT 2 releases in theatres on 14th June 2024 in Hindi and English.