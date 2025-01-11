Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna evacuates California house after wildfire ravage through Los Angeles

Mumbai, Jan 11 The southern California fires have crippled the Hollywood with many celebrities evacuating their houses as the fires continue to ravage through Los Angeles. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday too finds herself facing the odds.

Alanna recently took to her Instagram, and shared a note about how she and her family had to cut short their ski trip after finding out about the fires. She said that they packed all their stuff hurriedly, and how it pained her to see the place, which was a huge part of her life, being gutted in the fires.

She wrote, “What's been happening these past few days. We left our ski trip early after finding out about the fires. We drove into LA through clouds of smoke rushing home to pack our lives into a few suitcases or whatever fit into the back of our car. The thought about evacuating with our entire life back in this house and potentially coming back to a pile of dust was gut wrenching”.

“I couldn't even imagine what people that have already lost their homes are feeling right now. We're currently really close to 2 fires but don't have a level 3 evacuation warning yet. As of now we're safe and thank you to everyone that's reached out”, she added.

Earlier, actress Nora Fatehi, who was last seen in the comedy movie ‘Madgaon Express’, evacuated the state of California in the USA in the light of wildfires in Los Angeles. A video shows the actress talking about her harrowing experience.

In the video, she said, “Hey guys, so I'm in Los Angeles, and the wildfires are crazy. I've never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff and I’m evacuating out of here out of this area. I’m gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it”.

“And I hope it doesn't get canceled because this sh** is scary. I have never experienced this before so I’m gonna keep you guys updated. Hopefully, I can get out in time. And yeah, man, I really hope people are safe. Like this is insane. I've never seen anything like this before, like just uncontrollable fires. Crazy. I’m gonna keep you guys updated”, she added.

