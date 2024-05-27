Ananya Panday's OTT debut 'Call Me Bae' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Makers of the much-awaited comedy series 'Call Me Bae' starring Ananya Panday in the lead role, will stream on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a fresh poster to announce that the series will begin streaming on September 6.

In the new poster, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress can be seen dressed in a red and white outfit, sitting on suitcases and staring down at the camera.

With Ananya Panday leading the cast as Bella Bae Chowdhary, the 8-part series also features actors Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D'Cunha, Call Me Bae is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren't her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after her notable performances in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya is now gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.'

