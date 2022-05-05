Anek Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana fights for peace defying all odds

The much awaited trailer for Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Anek has been released.Ayushmann plays an agent named Joshua, who is sent on a mission in the North East of the country. His job: to neutralise a threat being posed by separatists. One group in particular, Joshua says in the trailer, is attracting special attention to itself. The group is lead by the formidable leader Johnson. And so, he enlists a woman to infiltrate the group to gather intelligence.

The trailer also has a side story about how an aspiring boxer (played by Deeplina Deka) wants to play for India but has to deal with some unexpected challenges. Danny Danzongpa and Manoj Pahwa are also seen in pivotal roles in the trailer. It ends with Ayushmann's Joshua asking a question, “Does anybody want peace at all? Otherwise, why would no one solve such a small issue in so many years.”Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared that Anek is one of his most challenging film. "“Anek has been my most challenging film so far. It’s based on a topic that’s probably been less spoken of in the county. It re-emphasises the fact that inspite of being different in our cultures, traditions, languages, India can rise above and win as a country. Despite all the challenges that came our way, whether it was shooting in difficult terrain or filming during the pandemic, we powered through. I feel a great sense of pride and triumph that we’ve accomplished everything we set out to with this film."Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa, Anek jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, is all set to release on 27th May 2022.



