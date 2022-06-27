Aneri Vajani on her love for Gujarati food and taking goodies to Cape Town for 'KKK12'

Mumbai, June 27 'Anupamaa' fame Aneri Vajani, who is seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', talks about her love for Gujarati food. And how she took her favourite food to Cape Town during her shoot.

Talking about the same, Aneri said: "While I'm eager to experience new things in Cape Town, I don't want to miss out on anything that is related to food."

Aneri is known for her roles in the web series 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2' and 'Pavitra Bhagya' further shares: "I am a foodie and I absolutely love Gujarati food and I can't do without it. There are plenty of theplas, fafda, farsan in my bag for all of us to share and enjoy."

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' will start from July 2 on Colors.

