Angad Bedi captured singing Happy Birthday for his 'Wonderwoman' Neha Dhupia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : Birthdays call for some extra treatment from your loved ones. Actor Angad Bedi did the same for his better half Neha Dhupia on her birthday.

Angad took to Instagram and shared a series of beautiful pictures and a video from their Maldives diaries.

The first picture captures Angad seen planting a kiss on Neha's forehead as they posed against the backdrop of the sea.

The video shows Neha sleeping on the bed, hugging their son Guriq while Angad cutely in slow voice sings 'Happy Birthday Mrs. Bedi.'

He gently wakes Neha up to her first birthday wish with a big smile.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my wonderwoman.. to the mother of our beautiful children.. to the home-maker.. to the one who keeps it all together!!! To the most beautiful woman in the universe.. i love you.@nehadhupia."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Happy birthday!"

Malaika Arora commented, "Happy birthday neh."

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Dhupia recently added her 'tadka' in Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bad Newz'.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. The movie was released in theatres on July 19.

