Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Wakanda Forever

Angela Bassett took home the award for best supporting actress in any motion picture at the 2023 Golden Globes for her role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded every day with the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said in her acceptance speech. “This award belongs to all of us, and all of you.” Bassett beat out Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Carey Mulligan (She Said).

The golden night of Hollywood is here – the Golden Globe Awards 2023 is on in full swing with Hollywood royalty and television’s greats coming together to celebrate the best in cinema. Glitz, glamour and grandeur are at its peak at this gala. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the entertaining evening. This year the Golden Globe Awards are extra special for India with RRR bagging a nomination in Best Picture (Non-English language) and Best Song categories. Top contenders for the night also include 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis'. The Golden Globes also honours the best in television and are voted for by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.