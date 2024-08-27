Angelina Jolie to be honoured at Toronto Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], August 27 : Academy Award-winning actor-turned-filmmaker Angelina Jolie will be honoured at the upcoming edition of Toronto International Film Festival.

As per Deadline, Jolie will receive the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media on September 8 at the TIFF fundraiser, while also bringing her latest film, Without Blood, to Toronto for a world premiere.

'Without Blood' is a war drama based on the book of the same name by Alessandro Baricco. It stars Salma Hayek and Demian Bechir.

The TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media is presented by Anne-Marie Canning and recognizes leadership in creating a union between social impact and cinema. Other honorees set for the TIFF fundraising gala, for which Sandra Oh is serving as the inaugural Honorary Chair, include Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett, Durga Chew-Bose, David Cronenberg, Clement Ducol and Camille, Jharrel Jerome, Mike Leigh, and Zhao Tao.

Speaking about the tribute, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said, "Angelina Jolie is a multifaceted talent who has entertained audiences for decades while consistently using her platform to champion important causes. We're honoured to present her with the 2024 TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media."

"This award recognizes her exceptional achievements in filmmaking, and her unwavering commitment for positive change, solidifying her status as a veritable humanitarian and global force to be reckoned with," Bailey added.

Lauded by TIFF for her long history of humanitarian work and her dedication to social justice, on display in works like Unbroken and In the Land of Blood and Honey, Jolie returns to TIFF after stopping in to screen her 2017 film First They Killed My Father, as per Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor