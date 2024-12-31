Angus MacInnes Passes Away: Star Wars Actor Dies at 77

Angus MacInnes, the Canadian actor renowned for his portrayal of Gold Leader in Star Wars: A New Hope, has passed away at the age of 77. MacInnes had a prolific career, with memorable roles in films such as Hellboy, Superman, Judge Dredd, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Angus MacInnes passed away peacefully on December 23, 2024, surrounded by his family, as confirmed in a heartfelt statement shared by his loved ones on social media. "With heavy hearts, we announce that Angus MacInnes—beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor—passed away on December 23, 2024," the family wrote on Facebook. "He left us peacefully, surrounded by love and family."

Angus MacInnes' career spanned several decades, with iconic roles in films such as Star Wars: A New Hope (where he portrayed Gold Leader, Jon 'Dutch' Vander), Witness, Judge Dredd, Captain Phillips, and many others. His work left a lasting impact on countless lives, and he cherished being part of stories that continue to inspire audiences around the world.

