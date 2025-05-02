Anil Kapoor Mother Passes Away: Nirmal Kapoor, Dies at 90 Due to Age-Related Health Issues

Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor left for a heavenly abode on Friday. She passed away at the age of 90 due to age-related issues. Nirmal breathed her last at 5.45 pm at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Facing trouble with her health, Nirmal had been admitted to the hospital many times in the recent past. A video is doing rounds on the internet that features Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and others gathered at the Kapoor residence. Janhvi's rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya was also visible in the clip.

She is survived by three sons- Boney, Anil, and Sanjay, and daughter Reena Marwah. She was the wife of a well-known film producer Surinder Kapoor. While Boney is also a filmmaker, Anil and Sanjay are actors.

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of actor Anil Kapoor, died at the hospital today around 5:25 PM: Dr Santosh Shetty (CEO and Executive Director of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital) pic.twitter.com/ecsAJLMTgJ — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2025

Also Read: WAVES 2025: Shraddha Kapoor Offers Maharashtrian Sweet Purnapoli to Instagram Head Adam Mosseri, Here's How he Reacted (Watch Video)

Nirmal Kapoor’s grandchildren include Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah. Not just that, the founder of AAFT in NOIDA, Sandeep Marwah is her son-in-law.

Nirmal turned 90 in September 2024, and Anil marked the occasion by penning a special social media post for his mother. He dropped a couple of pictures with his mom on Instagram, and wrote, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy!"

Additionally, Boney Kapoor had penned, "Mummy ji happy 90th birthday, Just 1 more decade for a century. We need you to be there for us, bless us, protect us & above all keep guiding us."

Moreover, Sanjay Kapoor shared, "Happy birthday Mom...We love you."

An official statement by the Kapoor family is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor