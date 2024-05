Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla starrer 'Savi: A Bloody Housewife' teaser out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Makers of the upcoming film 'Savi: A Bloody Housewife' starring Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla unveiled its teaser on Monday.

The teaser opens with Divya Khossla Kumar's character making a bold confession, stating her intentions to break someone out of a high-security prison in London, describing it as a fortress. This sets the stage for an intense and action-packed story that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles.

The film is slated to hit cinemas on May 31, 2024.

Apart from this, Anil will be seen in the action-drama 'Subedaar'.

The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

"In an adrenaline-fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction. The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

