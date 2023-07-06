Anil Kapoor praises Vidya Balan for 'Neeyat', says "witnessed cinematic brilliance"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Actor Anil Kapoor praised Vidya Balan for her upcoming mystery thriller film 'Neeyat' and gave a "standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it!"

Anil took to Instagram Story and shared a poster of the movie and wrote, "Just witnessed the cinematic brilliance of #Neeyat tonight. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it! @balandvidya always a pleasure to watch you on screen."

He tagged the whole team and wrote, "A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it, including @balanvidya, @directormenon, @ivikramix, and the talented cast @iamramkapoor, @rahulbosez @neerajkabi @shahanagoswami @amupuri, @dipannitasharma, @niki walia, @shashank.arora @mostlysane @danesh.razvi, @ishikaamehraa, @madhav_deval, @priyav24 , @kausarmunir @advaita.kala. You've crafted a masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression."

The 'Neeyat' screening was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. The star cast of the movie and several others from the film industry was present there.

'Neeyat' marks Vidya's return to theatres after her successful digital stint with 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Sherni' and 'Jalsa'.

Helmed by Anu Menon, the movie also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

It is a suspense-thriller in which Vidya Balan plays an unexpected investigator looking into mysterious deaths at a billionaire's party where no one is what they seem and everyone has a secret.

The story revolves around billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close-knit family and friends, where everyone is caught up in their own web of secrets. The setting is the stunningly magnificent highlands of Scotland. In this classic whodunnit, investigator Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) must unearth the hidden motivations and riddles after Ashish Kapoor is found dead at his own party.

During an exclusive conversation with ANI, Vidya said, "You will experience something extraordinary after seeing the movie because of the exceptional star cast, which consists of many talented performers."

'Neeyat' will be out in theatres on July 7.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil is recently seen in the new thriller web series 'The Night Manager 2' which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

On the other hand, Anil will be sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor