Anil Kapoor reaches Delhi to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony, expresses hope for country's progress

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Veteran actor Anil Kapoor arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the city buzzed with excitement, people from all walks of life started pouring in to witness this historic event.

Clad in stylish white attire, Anil Kapoor spoke tobefore heading to the ceremony. Expressing his aspirations for the country, he said, "I just want the country to prosper." The actor's presence added to the star-studded gathering at Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Narendra Modi, who is set to become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, will take his oath in the evening. This achievement places him alongside former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as the only leader to have been elected for a third term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

The swearing-in ceremony will also be attended by the members of Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers. Ahead of the evening ceremony, the city of Delhi has been adorned with posters featuring the PM-designate, creating an atmosphere of anticipation.

To ensure smooth traffic movement and security, around 1,100 traffic police personnel have been deployed in Delhi. An advisory has also been issued to the public regarding the traffic route arrangements made for the delegates attending the ceremony.

The event is not only drawing attention from within the country but also from neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region. Several leaders and state heads have been invited as distinguished guests, highlighting India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Meanwhile, talking about Anil Kapoor's work front, he will soon be seen hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' and in the action-drama film 'Subedaar'. The movie will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan. Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

