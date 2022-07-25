Anil Kapoor showers praise on his 'Animal' co-star Ranbir Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is all set to share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film, ‘Animal’.As the actor is all set to join the shooting in Delhi today, he showered praise on the ‘Barfi!’ star. According to him, Ranbir is a talented, hard-working actor who can portray the finer nuances of every role effectively.

Spilling some beans on the film and his role, Anil revealed that he has a very unusual and interesting role. The actor stated that he liked the story that the director narrated to him and he was absolutely sure that he wanted to be a part of the movie. Anil also added that he is looking forward to working with Sandeep as he also loved his last film, ‘Kabir Singh’. The actor also revealed that he will be sporting a different look in the movie.Apart from Ranbir and Anil, ‘Animal’ also stars Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

