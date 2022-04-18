Anil Kapoor's face-off with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in 'Thar' trailer enthralls audience

Veteran star Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, on Monday, gave fans a sneak peek into their performance in Netflix's upcoming project 'Thar'.

Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film traces an antique dealer's (played by Harsh Varrdhan) journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh (Anil Kapoor) investigates these murders, he comes across the dealer and finds him suspicious.

The trailer, shared by Netflix India, on YouTube, opens with cops Anil and Satish Kaushik investigating a gruesome murder in the desert. A few minutes later, Harsh Varrdhan who deals in antiques marks his presence.

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan's performances have impressed the audience.

"Woaaah. The film looks interesting," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait for Thar," another one wrote.

'Thar' marks Anil and Harsh Varrdhan's second project on Netflix.

"I love working with young and new talent and with Thar bringing onboard young actors and filmmakers it gives me a completely different perspective on films. Returning to Netflix after AK vs AK and the audiences across the globe it travelled to, I can't wait for Thar to premiere on the streaming service and for it to reach people across continents since it's a unique story that audiences anywhere will enjoy," Anil shared.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is also a part of 'Thar', which will be out on May 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor