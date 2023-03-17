Anjali-Tina reunited; Kajol poses with Rani Mukerji for a selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 : Who can forget the magical trio of Anjali, Tina and Rahul from Karan Johar's romantic drama 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'?

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and R Mukerji in the lead roles the film is considered one of the best friendship films of Bollywood.

On Friday, actor Kajol reunited with her 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor R for a group selfie.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared the picture which she captioned, "All in Black ! But this time round she isn't doing that she's playing Mrs Chatterjee and Bengali all the way..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

In the picture, Kajol, R and Kajol's sister Tshaa Mukerji could be seen twinning in black outfits.

Soon after the 'Fanaa' actor dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Anjali and Tina," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Bollywood Beauties."

"Queen's of Bollywood," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, R could be currently seen in the social drama film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.'

In the film, R essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and rban Bhattacharya among others.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

Kajol, on the other hand, will also be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor