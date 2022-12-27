Ankit Gupta had his battles with depression, so he connects with Tunisha

Mumbai, Dec 27 Former "Bigg Boss 16" contestant Ankit Gupta, in a conversation with the media, has talked about the late actress Tunisha Sharma and how he could connect with her because he himself has battled depression.

He was quick to add, though, that whatever be the situation, one should think of one's family and life and put both above everything else.

"I have been through a phase of depression," Ankit said. "I can understand and connect to this. Ek moment hota hai. Vo moment paas hojaye ya uss moment mein aap kisi se baat karo aur woh aapko samjha paaye, toh woh ek moment nikal jaaye phir itna bada decision aap life ka nahin loge. It is very sad. (There's always the lowest moment in depression. It either passes by, or you overcome the moment by talking to someone. Once you get over that moment, you won't feel like taking such a drastic decision in life.)"

He added: "No matter what happens in life, your life and your parents should be your priority. Aur kisi cheez ke liye aap apni life nahin le sakte ho (You cannot take your own life for any reason). Please understand. Take care of your mental and physical health. Both are equally important."

