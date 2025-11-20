Ankit Siwach on injury during '120 Bahadur': “We’re portraying soldiers who operate beyond pain & that mindset stays with you”

Mumbai, Nov 20 As 120 Bahadur nears release, a lot of stories from its intense shoot schedule are making headlines, further highlighting not just the scale of the film, but also the sheer dedication of its cast.

Among these behind-the-scenes moments is an incident involving actor Ankit Siwach while filming the Excel Entertainment war drama. During the training phase of 120 Bahadur, the cast underwent rigorous action rehearsals to ensure authenticity in the film’s combat scenes.

One such session involved a physically demanding, choreographed wrestling sequence between Ankit and another actor. The two were mapping out the fight to see how it would translate on camera, practising each move with precision, timing and controlled aggression. Ankit, who recalls the moment clearly, said, “We were rehearsing a wrestling block, and everything happened very fast. I felt a sudden jerk in my finger, but when you're in the flow of an action piece, you don’t stop. You just stay with the energy of the scene.”

Unaware of the injury’s seriousness in that moment, he pushed through the entire sequence without breaking character or rhythm. “My priority was to complete the movement cleanly. I didn’t want the team to reset everything because of me. We were all in it together.” It was only after the run-through that the pain intensified. The crew examined his hand and discovered that his finger had been injured during the grappling transition. Medical attention was provided on set, and the injury was tended to immediately.

Despite the discomfort, Ankit returned to the rehearsal soon after. “In a film like 120 Bahadur, the physicality is part of the journey. These are soldiers we’re portraying, men who operate beyond pain. That mindset stays with you, even off-camera.” His dedication left the team deeply impressed, reinforcing why Ankit Siwach has earned a reputation for reliability, intensity, and unwavering discipline. In a film rooted in grit and courage, it appears Ankit carried the same spirit behind the camera as well.

Talking about 120 Bahadur, the movie directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai is set for release on the 21st of November. Backed by the Excel Entertainment banner, “120 Bahadur” brings to the screen the heroic story of the 120 soldiers who valiantly fought at the Rezang La frontier, turning their battle into an enduring symbol of courage and sacrifice.

The movie will see Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo, and Eijaz Khan in key roles.

