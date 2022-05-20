Anne Hathaway enjoys beautiful Cannes morning after 'Armageddon Time' rapturous premiere

Mumbai, May 20 Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, was recently seen enjoying a serene morning at the French Riviera town of Cannes after the last night's premiere of her period drama film 'Armageddon Time', in which she stars along with Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong.

The film, directed by James Gray received a six minute-standing ovation as it saw the director and its cast moved to tears.

As the legion of photographers set the shutter sound rolling, Anne was seen wearing a beautiful blueberry coloured dress and a diamond studded watch. She rounded up her look with open tresses, a pair of silver earrings and metallic stilettos. The actress was joined by her team of 'Armageddon Time' during the photocall.

The actress, who has appeared in films like 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Les Miserables' had a rather cute moment at the photocall where she hid her face out of shyness in front of photogs.

The official Twitter of Festival de Cannes shared a string of images from the photocall session of team 'Armageddon Time' on their handle, one of which captures Anne Hathaway hiding her face with a diamond ring-clad hand.

