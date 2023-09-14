 “Ansari’s character challenged me to explore more horizons”: Aashim Gulati on ‘Choona’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Actor Aashim Gulati will be seen portraying the role of Ansari, a goofy yet lovable character, "a gully ka gunda", in the upcoming heist comedy series ‘Choona’.

'Choona' introduces a gripping narrative centred around the character of Shukla, a powerful and feared politician with numerous adversaries. Shukla’s unwavering belief in astrology and the precise alignment of stars is well-known.

Sharing his enthusiasm for this exciting project, he said "Choona was a prolific and wholesome journey as I haven't played a character like this before,". Known for his boy-next-door charm, Aashim admitted that he often gets calls for similar roles. However, Choona presented to him a fresh opportunity to break out of that mould and explore newer dimensions as an actor.

‘Choona’ is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

He added, “I am ecstatic to be a part of 'Choona' and to bring Ansari's character to life . Ansari's journey is a rollercoaster of emotions, blending drama, comedy, and action in a truly unique way. Roles like this allow me to experiment and test my craft, encouraging me to mould myself into doing more versatile characters. Working on this series has been an incredible opportunity for growth, and I am excited for audiences to see me in this never-seen-before avatar.”

Written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, 'Choona' also features Jimmy Shergill, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt in key roles.

One of the highlights of Choona revealed by Aashim is the genius writing and attention to detail by Pushpendra Nath Misra. Adding further to this, he shared, “His vision of how Choona should materialise on screen was so precise that there was hardly any room for improvisation. Such meticulousness ensures that every aspect of the show is purposeful and adds depth to the characters and the plot.”

The show will start streaming on September 29.

