Anshula Kapoor says 'you don’t need to have it all figured out in January'

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, started off the year 2026 by taking some time off, where the only thing she was required to plan was her next meal.

Anshula uploaded some stills of her recent getaway to Dubai with fiancé Rohan Thakkar on social media, along with the caption, "Took 4 days off. Properly off. No alarms. No “quick replies.” Just eating, planning the next meal, (then eating again), sitting around, talking, and doing absolutely nothing urgent. And honestly? That was the whole point (sic)."

She stressed how, amidst the chaotic lifestyle, taking such pauses from time to time helps one rejuvenate, healing the entire nervous system.

"With the emotional whiplash of everything changing at once.. this pause felt like it came just when I needed it the most. For my body. My heart. My nervous system", Anshula added.

Now, as the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor is all set to return to work mode, she pointed out that it is perfectly normal not to have one's entire year planned out in the first month itself.

Advising everyone to follow their own pace, Anshula penned, "Now that the first “real” work week of 2026 is here and everyone’s back to circling, following up, and asking for timelines - consider this your reminder: you don’t need to have it all figured out in January. A new year doesn’t require instant productivity."

Towards the end of the post, Anshula wished her InstaFam a belated Happy New Year, saying, "And yes, slightly late but a very genuine - Happy New Year!"

Earlier, Anshula urged all to treat themselves and others with kindness and compassion this year.

"If a friend came to you with the thoughts you’re having right now, you wouldn’t judge them. You’d soften your voice. You’d tell them to breathe.

You’d remind them they’re not broken, behind, or failing," her Insta post read.

"Offer yourself that same kindness & turn that compassion inwards. Not every year needs a big reinvention. Not every January needs a master plan," added Anshula.

