Anup Jalota urges people to vote in Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota has urged people to come out on polling day and vote.

The fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 20 and will cover the seats in Mumbai.

Urging the people to vote, he said in a video, "You all have to come out of your houses and cast your vote. You must know the value of your vote. It is very precious..."

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also encouraged people to get their fingers inked amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X, SRK wrote, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote."

Salman Khan also urged people to vote in his post. "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he wrote on X.

The states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will be going to polls in the fifth phase, along with two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir; and Ladakh.

The following seats of Maharashtra will vote tomorrow: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra are being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. 13 constituencies including the six seats in Mumbai are among the ones that will vote on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

