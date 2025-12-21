Anupam Kher recalls his first meet with Kareena Kapoor as he bumps into her on the flight

Mumbai, Dec 21 Veteran actor Anupam Kher recalled his first meeting with actress Kareena Kapoor as he suddenly bumped into her during a recent flight.

Sharing a couple of photos with Bebo from their unexpected meet, Kher remembered when he first met her on the set of her debut movie "Refugee" back in 2000.

He further revealed that his first impression of Kareena was of a beautiful and confident girl, adamant to make a name for herself in the industry.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "IN FLIGHT WITH KAREENA: First time I met #Bebo was on the sets of JP Dutta’s #Refugee! Year was 2000! And It was her debut film. She was stunningly beautiful, confident yet vulnerable, restless to make it big (which she did) and amazingly real as a person! (sic)."

Kher revealed that over the years, he has seen Bebo turn into an elegant actress, who is still excited for great roles, even after 25 years in Bollywood.

"Over the years I have watched her grow into a very fine and elegant actress! Yesterday, we were in the same flight! We chatted about lots of things. 25 years later was delightfully happy to find that she is hungry for great roles, remains a beautiful person who still is real and loves conversations," added Kher.

Kher also pointed out that even after all these years, Kareena looks the same.

His note on social media further read, "Thank you dearest #Kareena for your warmth and appreciation! Yes! I do look the same in all these years. May God keep you and your family happy and healthy! Love and prayers always. # #Diva Actor @kareenakapoorkhan".

Apart from working together in Bebo's debut movie "Refugee", Kher and Kareena also collaborated for the 2014 release "The Shaukeens", co-starring Annu Kapoor, Piyush Mishra, Lisa Haydon, and Akshay Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor