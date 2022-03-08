Anupam Kher shares glimpse of his birthday celebrations from 'Uunchai' sets

Actor Anupam Kher, who turned 67 on Monday, had a working birthday as he was shooting for his film 'Uunchai'. However, the film's team tried their best to make his special day memorable.

On Tuesday, Anupam took to his Instagram handle and shared a string of glimpses in which he can be seen celebrating his birthday with the film's cast and crew.

"BEST and dream birthday celebrations on the sets of #Uunchai. Thank you #SoorajBarjatya @amitabhbachchan ji #DannySaab @boman_irani @rajshrifilms and everybody on the sets for making it memorable day for me. I feel blessed. #blessed #Celebration #Uunchai," he captioned the post.

In the video, we can also see Anupam hugging his co-actors Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, Boman had shared a photograph that features Big B, Anupam, Danny and himself. In the picture, the four actors can be seen striking a pose as they stand close to each other and smile warmly at the camera. They were also seen donning traditional Nepalese caps with their suits.

For the unversed, 'Uunchai' is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika in lead roles.

Apart from this, Anupam is awaiting the release of his film 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It will hit the theatres on March 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

