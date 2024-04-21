Anupamaa Actor Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia Rejects Rumors of Him Quitting the Show 

Gaurav Khanna who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia second husband of Anupamaa has rejected the rumors of Him Quitting the Show. He said those rumors are baseless and I don't from where it came. He emphasized that he is completely committed towards show.

“A lot of fake news surface online these days. I understand that people have their own thoughts when they love a show, but this piece of news is not at all true. I would just like to tell my fans to just keep watching the show, we all are working really hard on it. Our episodes are 7 days and that too for 30 minutes, so we all are working very hard,” said Anupama Actor.

He urges his fans that when reading such stories, one should determine for themselves whether they are accurate or not. "This is the power of social media, where false stories spread faster than anything else. So, my advice is to read it and move on. Most of the time, it's untrue. Unless you hear it directly from the source, don't believe these rumors," he advises.

When asked if such speculations bother him, Khanna explains that he doesn't pay much attention to them until they become uncontrollable. "This isn't my first rodeo; I've been on television for a long time. I know how to handle fake news, it's best not to engage with it. That's why I only address it when it becomes widespread and causes panic. I wanted to clarify everything once and for all. I haven't received any calls from the producer or channel, I'm still shooting and part of the show," he concludes.