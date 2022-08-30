Anurag Kashyap: 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' is my favourite Pa Ranjith film

Chennai, Aug 30 Well known Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has lauded director Pa Ranjith's upcoming Tamil film, 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu', saying that this is a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred.

Taking to Instagram, Kashyap wrote, "Saw Natchathiram Nagargiradhu last night. The uncensored version. This is a film playing inside Pa Ranjith's head.

"There is an order in his chaotic mind. Where so many of his identities are having conversations and conflicting with each other. They just want to be and in order to be, they have to assert themselves and hold on to their grounds.

"It's a film about love and how it needs to survive above all prejudice and hatred. Rene in the film imbibes the spirit of Pa Ranjith. This is his most personal work and my favourite Pa Ranjith film.

"He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film. Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor and the whole crew."

This isn't the first time that Bollywood director has been inspired by a Tamil film. Anurag Kashyap has often proclaimed that his famous Gangs of Wasseypur was inspired by director Sasikumar's Tamil film, 'Subramaniyapuram'.

