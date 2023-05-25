Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' premieres at Cannes 2023

Cannes [France], May 25 : Finally, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat was screened at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Kennedy was showcased during a midnight screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023. And the team received a round of applause from the audience.

The director walked the red carpet with the film's stars, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

Taking to Instagram story, producer Ranjan Singh shared a glimpse of 'Kennedy' screening.

Ahead of the screening, Ranjan dropped a picture featuring Anurag, Rahul Bhat, producer Kabir Ahuja and director Vikramaditya Motwane.

He captioned the post, "And we're ready! Kennedy Premieres @festivaldecannes. Moment of a lifetime!"

After making a red carpet debut in red velvet outfit, Sunny Leone for the second look opted for a pink satin gown during the premiere of her film 'Kennedy'.

Sunny took to Instagram and shared pictures in her gown and with the 'Kennedy' team.

Sunny wore a one-shoulder high-slit pink gown for the premiere. For the glam, she kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and opted for diamond earrings and embellished heels.

The actor opted for a dewy makeup look.

Sunny posed with Anurag Kashyap and her co-star Rahul Bhat.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!"

Sunny also series of pictures in her gown and captioned it, "The world premiere of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!"

Helmed by Kashyap 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

