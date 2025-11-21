Anushka Ranjan says life feels lighter, funnier, & kinder with hubby Aditya Seal on 4th anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actress Anushka Ranjan says life feels lighter, funnier, and kinder with hubby Aditya Seal as the lovebirds celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary.

The 'Wedding Pullav' actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a few romantic black and white and colored photographs of herself with her husband.

The love-struck images had Anushka and Aditya embracing in a warm hug and kissing each other on the cheek and forehead.

Looking back at their journey together as a couple, Anushka shared, "Four years married (Ring emoji) and we’re still those two idiots who laugh at our own jokes, get excited over small things, make up in five minutes, and behave like kids who can’t believe they actually found each other. (Smiling Face with eart-eyes and Sparkle emojis) (sic)."

Wishing her husband on 4 years of marital bliss, she added, "Here’s to the love, the chaos, the comfort, the growing up, the growing together.. and the fact that life just feels lighter, funnier, and kinder with you in it. Happy 4 years, Banana (Bread emoji) Forever acting silly with you(Face Blowing a Kiss Emoji) (sic)," she added.

Anushka and Aditya first met during an event. Although Aditya did not have a good first impression of her, Anushka was immediately attracted to Aditya.

However, with time, the two ended up falling in love. After being in a relationship for some time, the couple finally tied the knot on November 21, 2021, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Anushka loves to shower love on her husband using social media.

In March, she revealed that Aditya always made sure to fulfill her every dream and wish.

Wishing Aditya on his 37th birthday, she penned, “Spent the last 72 hours celebrating the love of my life @adityaseal...This man makes sure every dream and wish of mine is fulfilled and I just want him to know today and forever that my life is incomplete without you and your beautiful heart...You have been my pillar of love and support for the last 7 years and now I’m so excited for all the other amazing years and memories to unfold for us. You’re magic.. you’re love.. you’re life.. you’re my all! I love you to the moon and back. (sic)”

