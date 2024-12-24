AP Dhillon and Malaika Arora’s Sweet Interaction Steals the Spotlight Again (Watch Video)

AP Dhillon, the popular rapper and singer, recently shared a memorable moment with actress Malaika Arora, making waves on social media. Known for his admiration for Malaika, the Brown Munde hitmaker was seen dancing with her at a recent event. This interaction delighted fans, especially since AP Dhillon had previously expressed his admiration for her during his Mumbai concert.

In a viral video, AP Dhillon arrived at a restaurant dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit—a blue denim shirt, white t-shirt, and denim pants. He greeted the paparazzi and posed for pictures before Malaika made her entrance in a chic black ensemble. Their meeting quickly became the talk of the town.

The connection between the two traces back to AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, where he spotted Malaika in the crowd and had a fanboy moment. Inviting her on stage, AP revealed that she had been his "childhood crush." In the now-famous clips from the concert, Malaika is seen dancing to AP Dhillon's tunes while fans cheer enthusiastically. The moment culminated in a heartfelt hug before Malaika gracefully exited the stage.

AP Dhillon later shared a video of the moment on social media with the caption, "Pehle pyaar di pehli kahaani (sic)." Malaika, in response, reacted with heart emojis in the comments, adding to the charm of their viral exchange.

This delightful interaction has fans buzzing, celebrating the unique camaraderie between the singer and the actress.