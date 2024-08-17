Aparshakti Khurana celebrates Stree 2 success with his favourite stree

London [UK], August 17 : Actor Aparshakti Khurana is on cloud nine as his latest release 'Stree 2' created a storm at the box office.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film, which hit the theatres on Thursday, has been performing very well in India and across the globe. . As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie raked in Rs 55.40 cr in India on Day 1 at the Box Office.

On witnessing abundant love for 'Stree 2', Aparshakti took to his social media handle to drop an adorable video, which shows him celebrating the film's success with his wife and "favourite stree" , his daughter, in London. In the video, Aparshakti can be seen dancing in the streets of London with his daughter Arzoie.

"Celebrating Stree weekend with my favourite stree in London (red heart emoji)," he captioned his post.

Aparshakti Khurana reprised his role of Bittu in 'Stree 2', and received immense appreciation from the audience for portraying his role with authenticity.

The horror-comedy tells the story of how Sarkata now terrorises the people of Chanderi and they now look to Stree for help. It has special cameos by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.

