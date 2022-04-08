Aparshakti's 'Balle Ni Balle' featuring Dhanashree is Gen-Z's break-up song

Mumbai, April 8 Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana has announced the release of his latest pop single 'Balle Ni Balle', a lighthearted, quirky break-up track.

'Balle Ni Balle' from Sony Music Entertainment has been composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar and the heartfelt and relatable lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini.

Aparshakti said "The beautiful lyrics by Gurpreet and groovy composition by Siddharth will stay with you long after you've listened to the song, which is a playful and quirky (just like the name) take on break-ups that many youngsters will relate to. Dhanashree injected great energy into the music video with her crisp moves and it was such a nice experience working with her on this one. Show some love!"

The stylised music video features the actor-singer opposite gorgeous dancer-choreographer, Dhanashree Verma Chahal who has also choreographed the catchy hook step. The video captures the carefree chemistry between a modern-day couple who enjoy spending time together, but eventually fall out of love and mutually decide to move on. Here's a refreshing take on the heart break we all needed!

Dhanashree Verma Chahal adds, "When I heard the song, I loved it and immediately knew that it would be an exciting challenge to choreograph! Apar's passion is truly contagious and I always enjoy working with people who are so immersed in what they do. We had an absolute blast shooting the music video - the hook step is fun and easy and I hope audiences enjoy re-creating it with their loved ones! We can't wait to see what they do with it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor