Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman appreciates 'India's Laughter Champion' contestant for his act

Mumbai, June 30 Popular comedian Jay Chhaniyara from Rajkot, Gujarat entertains the judges, Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman with his wit on 'India's Laughter Champion'.

Archana praises him by saying: "Just like a Gujarati khakra, you were crisp. You had a punchline after every four lines, it was mind-blowing. The way you presented your act, your sweetness and the subtle comic undertones in your punchlines, you are an artist of the highest order."

Shekhar speaks about his artistry as well and says: "All of us face many troubles in our lives, we have our own set of difficulties. Yet, even after facing those difficulties you have kept your spirits high and for that I salute you. You have won everyone's hearts, here today."

'India's Laughter Champion' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor