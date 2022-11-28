Are Rubina Dilak and Abhinav Shukla expecting their first child?

Television's star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy a massive fan following. On Monday, the duo was spotted outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai. Rubina wore a purple crop top with ripped jeans, while Abhinav kept it casual in a grey shirt and blue jeans.

The couple’s visit to a maternity clinic has left fans wondering if they’re trying for a baby or if Rubina is already pregnant. Abhinav and Rubina had a fairytale wedding in Shimla in 2018. Rubina was last seen in on the dance-based reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10' with choreographer Sanam Johar. Rubina Dilaik, who rose to fame as Radhika Shastri in the show 'Chotti Bahu', and Soumya Singh, a transgender woman in 'Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' made her film debut with OTT in ‘Ardh’.