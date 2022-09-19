Are rumours of Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas a planned publicity stunt for Adipurush?

The past few days, there has been a great buzz about Adipurush co-stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas being romantically involved. It all started after Heropanti actress surprised everyone by calling Prabhas during a calling segment in the on-going season of 'Koffee With Karan'. Now as per a E-Times report, there's nothing brewing between Kriti and Prabhas and it's perhaps a publicity stunt for their upcoming film 'Adipurush' which stars both Kriti and Prabhas.

On the other hand, the duo are yet to react on the entire matter as they believe the internet is known to be full of stories which are untrue and news of Kriti-Prabhas romance is definitely one such." The earlier report had also stated that, "They never fail to make a call or message to each other and this only proves that they have this mutual admiration for each other. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush."Last year, Kriti opened up about her first impression of Prabhas in an interview and said that at first, she thought he was shy but he was unstoppable after they began chatting. “He is a foodie, and loves feeding his co-stars," she told Mid-Day in March 2021.Adipurush is set to release on January 12, 2023. Besides Prabhas and Kriti, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan.

