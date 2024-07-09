Ariana Grande celebrates 4-month anniversary of her album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Washington [US], July 9 : Pop icon Ariana Grande, who has given several hits and amazed her fans with her voice, is celebrating the four-month anniversary of her 'Eternal Sunshine' album, which she dropped on March 8, reported People.

She posted a video on her Instagram handle featuring music video clips. Ariana wrote in the caption, "wanted to share a few more of my favorite eternal sunshine studio memories. these make me so happy."

"i cannot believe how much has happened already or that it has already been (and only been) four months. so grateful for all of the beautiful eternal sunshine memories so far and for all that is to come!love you all so," she added.

Grande has been progressively revealing details on what seems to be the beginning of her Eternal Sunshine chapter over the past few months. The singer of "We Can't Be Friends" began the month of January with her #1 hit song "yes, and?" and the music video that went along with it. The following month, she released a remix that included R&B superstar Mariah Carey.

Subsequently, the singer released a star-studded remix of her breakout song "The Boy Is Mine," which was inspired by Brandy and Monica's 1998 smash of the same name. The remix also included the R&B icons.

According to Grande, her album's cycle is still just getting started. "i cannot wait for everything that is yet to come within this eternal sunshine cycle (that has only just begun & may it never end)," she wrote in an April Instagram post celebrating the one-month anniversary of her album.

Grande will be seen on the big screen when her first highly anticipated Wicked movie, co-starring Cynthia Erivo, hits theatres on November 22, reported People.

