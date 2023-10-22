Ariana Grande celebrates her 'Blondieversary' with throwback picture

Los Angeles [US], October 22 : American singer Ariana Grande is celebrating one year of being blonde. Well, she marked the anniversary with a post on her Instagram Story, in which she shared a behind-the-scenes look at the October 2022 hair transformation, reported People.

"Happy [one] year blondieversary," Grande wrote over a mid-bleach mirror selfie with foils in her hair.

The "Positions" songstress also adorned the post with several blonde, ponytail-wearing emojis. Elsewhere in the post, Grande tagged Francesco De Chiara, the London-based hair colorist who first lightened her hair last fall. He could be seen in the picture applying bleach to her then-brunette tresses, reported People.

She also posted another pre-blonde throwback photo, a selfie dated Oct. 21, 2022, which she captioned, "Before @frankhaircolour."

In an Instagram post from last year, Grande revealed her new hairstyle. The actress captioned a selfie of herself from the side while sporting her brand-new blonde hair, "new earrings."

Grande's hair has always been a focal point of her appearance, from the cherry-red locks that adorned her Victorious character to her distinctive high pony. And while her 2022 colour switch wasn't the first time she went blonde (see her 2018 platinum era), it was a significant change.

According to People, the r.e.m. beauty founder adopted the honey-blonde look for her latest role Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked. Director Jon M. Chu first announced that Grande would be stepping into the character's iconic shoes in November 2021. She is set to star in the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The "7 Rings" singer has subsequently been spotted flaunting her blonde hair on the Wicked set in Buckingham, England, multiple times, both alone in full Glinda regalia and among costars such friend Jonathan Bailey.

The singer sported the look at Wimbledon with Bailey, 35, when shopping in London with Erivo, 36, and most recently while attending a production of the Broadway musical & Juliet, which includes two of her songs: "Problem" and "Break Free," reported People.

