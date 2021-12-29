Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19?

The Kapoor household has been hit by the deadly COVID-19 virus for the second time. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker hubby Karan Boolani have all tested positive for the virus. They are presently under quarantine and are taking all the precautions suggested by the doctor. Anshula Kapoor turns a year older on December 29 and her siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took to social media to share quirky and adorable wishes for her.

Arjun posted a fun video of him and Anshula dancing to the Jugnu song on his Instagram, and wrote, “Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what... Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor May you get all that you want & deserve this year love you.” Anshula responded in the comments, saying “I love you,” followed by a heart emoji. The post saw others like their aunt Sunita Kapoor and actor Esha Gupta share their birthday wishes for Anshula in the comments. Some of the fan comments called the video ‘sibling goals’. Janhvi shared her wish for Anshula on her Instagram story. Posting a collage of pictures of the two of them, she wrote, “Our grounding force, our anchor, voice of reason and strength and our home. You make the rest of us feel loved no matter what and I’m blessed to call you my sister. Love you loads. Happy birthday!!! I hope you have more and more reason to keep smiling brighter every day. You deserve the best.” Janhvi added an emoji saying “I love you” to the post.

