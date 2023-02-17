Arjun Kapoor praises 'chachu' Anil Kapoor's 'The Night Manager', calls it "Ek dum jhakaas"

Arjun Kapoor heaped praises on chachu Anil Kapoor for his performance in the spy drama 'The Night Manager'.

Taking to Instagram Story, Arjun dropped a poster with a cute message.

He wrote, "#TheNightManager is finally on duty! chachu this one looks ek dum jhakaas with my man @adityaroykapur & the ladies @sobhitad @tillotamashome. Can't wait to binge watch this!"

Hrithik Roshan also sent his best wishes to 'The Night Manager' team on Friday.

Sharing the post on Insta along with a caption, "Just 1 day to go for #TheNightManagerOnHotstar! Looking forward to binge watch it. Best wishes to the brilliant @sandeipm can't wait to watch you @anilskapoor spin your magic in this one! Good luck @adityaroykapur @sobhitad @tillotamashome & team @disneyplushotstar. It's looking terrific!"

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan was supposed to play the lead character Jonathan Pine, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the British mini-series.

Regarding Aditya's involvement in the project, a source revealed, "The Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager' will have a larger-than-life set-up and is one of the most ambitious projects of the year. Owing to Aditya Roy Kapur's massive female fan following and back-to-back blockbuster projects, the makers have roped him to play the character essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the series. It will feature the suave actor in a different avatar altogether."

'The Night Manager' is a 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre, who passed away in December 2020.

The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia.

The story revolves around the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organisation, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi 'The Night Manager' stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Arjun will also be seen in an upcoming thriller film 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty.

