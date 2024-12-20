Arjun Kapoor Reflects on Emotional Challenges and Supporting Ex- Malaika Arora After Her Father's Death

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has made a remarkable return to the industry with a standout performance as the villain 'Danger Lanka' in Singham Again, a role that has captured the attention of audiences. This marks a significant turning point in his career, especially after facing criticism for past films and his personal challenges, including his breakup with actress Malaika Arora.

Despite the ups and downs in his career and personal life, including facing the wrath of online trolls, Arjun Kapoor recently shared a touching moment from his personal life. After Malaika Arora's father passed away, Arjun was the first person to reach out to her. Their relationship had ended a few months earlier, after a four-year romance. However, during this difficult time, Arjun showed unwavering support for Malaika and her family.

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Arjun explained his approach to relationships, saying, “If I am emotionally attached to someone, I will stand up for them in all good and bad situations. Even if we are no longer together, I will always be there for them when they need me.” He added, “I don't have many friends, but if I am attached to someone, I will always stand by them.”

Arjun also reflected on his emotional struggles in relationships, admitting that he often fears losing the person he is with, which sometimes leads to breakups or prevents new relationships from starting. He acknowledged that he needs to work on this fear, as it can have significant consequences. "I am always afraid of losing the person in front of me," he confessed, "and for these reasons, I break up or the relationship does not start."