Arjun Kapoor slams break up rumours with Malaika says, they are very much together

The web has been buzzing with news of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's break up as speculations were rife that the couple have called it quits after 4 years of togetherness. Putting all those rumours to rest, Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share an endearing picture with Malaika and penned a strongly worded note which read, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️"

Soon Malaika Arora acknowledged the post and dropped in a red heart emoji. Many other B’Town celebs too like Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Tara Sutaria have also showered love for them.Earlier in the day, a report in a news portal had stated that Malaika hadn’t stepped out of the house in the past six days and had gone into complete isolation. The report also stated that she is so broken from the breakup that she has decided to stay away from the world for a while. Apparently, Arjun, also who was there at Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner, did not come with her or meet her, Despite Malaika’s house being extremely close to Rhea's.

